Savard has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Nashville for an undisclosed reason.
While the reason for Savard's absence isn't yet clear, he's considered day-to-day. Sunday's absence will be Savard's first since mid-January, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Arber Xhekaj enter the lineup in his place.
