Savard scored a goal on four shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to Tampa Bay. He added four hits and two blocked shots to his line.

Savard intercepted a pass at the top of the Lightning zone and showed off his stickhandling skills, snaking through traffic to beat Maxime Lagace glove side. The score gave Montreal a 4-3 lead midway through the third period; however, Corey Perry tied the game with 20 seconds left and Ondrej Palat ended matters 36 seconds into overtime. It was Savard's first goal in 32 games and second straight game with a point. He skated on the top pair and is currently the de facto top blueliner with Ben Chiarot, Jeff Petry and Chris Wideman sidelined in COVID-19 protocols. The defensive alignment should remain in place for upcoming road games Thursday against the Hurricanes and Saturday against the Panthers. Beyond that, the NHL postponed several home games, and the Habs will resume play Jan. 12 in Boston.