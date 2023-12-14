Savard scored an unassisted goal on four shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to Pittsburgh. He added one blocked shot and one hit over 23:27 of ice time.

With Montreal's fourth line badgering the Penguins in their own end, Savard intercepted an Erik Karlsson pass, went directly to the net and beat Alex Nedeljkovic with a wrist shot high to the glove side. The tally was Savard's first of the season. He'd missed 22 games with a hand injury before being activated off the IL on Sunday. He logged minutes on the top pair, where he serves as the defensive-minded complement to Mike Matheson.