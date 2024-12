Savard (upper body) is good to play Saturday versus Winnipeg, according to Patrick Friolet of RDS.

Savard, who missed Thursday's 9-2 loss to Pittsburgh due to the injury, has five assists, 20 PIM, 25 hits and 70 blocks in 27 appearances in 2024-25. He's projected to serve on the third pairing alongside Arber Xhekaj. Jayden Struble is expected to be a healthy scratch.