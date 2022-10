Savard had two assists, one hit and four blocked shots over 22:49 of ice time in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

Savard assisted on blueline partner Kaiden Guhle's first NHL goal, then Josh Anderson's game winner late in the third period. He's recorded four points through eight games while averaging 22:21 TOI on the top pairing. The 32-year-old also leads the NHL with 37 blocks.