Savard (lower body) took warmups but didn't participate in line rushes Thursday, indicating he'll be out for the game versus the Panthers, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Savard's injury popped up after the Canadiens' last game, and it appears it'll cost him at least one appearance. The 32-year-old is set to be replaced by Chris Wideman in the lineup. Savard will try to be ready for Saturday's game versus the Hurricanes.