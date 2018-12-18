Schlemko was back in the lineup Monday against Boston after being a healthy scratch for two games. He finished with five blocked shots and three hits over 16:05 of ice time in a 4-0 loss.

In a pattern that plays out all-too-often, a player returns to the active lineup after being a healthy scratch and is active with the body. In this case, Schlemko sacrificed his body, tying his season high in both hits and blocks. He hasn't produced much offensively, but he's been an active shot-blocker this season. Schlemko ranks third on the team with 43 blocks despite playing just 16 games.