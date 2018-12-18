Canadiens' David Schlemko: Activated Monday
Schlemko was back in the lineup Monday against Boston after being a healthy scratch for two games. He finished with five blocked shots and three hits over 16:05 of ice time in a 4-0 loss.
In a pattern that plays out all-too-often, a player returns to the active lineup after being a healthy scratch and is active with the body. In this case, Schlemko sacrificed his body, tying his season high in both hits and blocks. He hasn't produced much offensively, but he's been an active shot-blocker this season. Schlemko ranks third on the team with 43 blocks despite playing just 16 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...