Canadiens' David Schlemko: Back at it Saturday
Schlemko (illness) will return to game action versus the Panthers on Saturday, Arpon Basu of The Athletic Montreal reports.
While Schlemko is anything but a fantasy gem -- the journeyman's collected only one point (an assist) through 11 games this season -- Montreal needs all the help it can get against the two-way powerhouse of the Atlantic Division. We'd expect Schlemko to block a couple of shots with a realistic chance of clearing 20 minutes in this next contest.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...