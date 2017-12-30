Canadiens' David Schlemko: Back at it Saturday

Schlemko (illness) will return to game action versus the Panthers on Saturday, Arpon Basu of The Athletic Montreal reports.

While Schlemko is anything but a fantasy gem -- the journeyman's collected only one point (an assist) through 11 games this season -- Montreal needs all the help it can get against the two-way powerhouse of the Atlantic Division. We'd expect Schlemko to block a couple of shots with a realistic chance of clearing 20 minutes in this next contest.