Canadiens' David Schlemko: Back at it

Schlemko (hand) was confirmed to be in the lineup Wednesday night versus the Senators.

The Alberta native reportedly will replace Victor Mete, but coach Claude Julien was cryptic when asked who Schlemko will be paired with in the next contest, as the bench boss replied with "everybody," according to Arpon Basu of The Athletic Montreal. For what it's worth, we're projecting his defensive partner to be Jakub Jerabek, comprising the third pair.