Canadiens' David Schlemko: Back at it
Schlemko (hand) was confirmed to be in the lineup Wednesday night versus the Senators.
The Alberta native reportedly will replace Victor Mete, but coach Claude Julien was cryptic when asked who Schlemko will be paired with in the next contest, as the bench boss replied with "everybody," according to Arpon Basu of The Athletic Montreal. For what it's worth, we're projecting his defensive partner to be Jakub Jerabek, comprising the third pair.
More News
-
Canadiens' David Schlemko: Declares he's ready•
-
Canadiens' David Schlemko: Not in lineup Monday•
-
Canadiens' David Schlemko: Ready to play, but will he?•
-
Canadiens' David Schlemko: Game-time decision Monday•
-
Canadiens' David Schlemko: Finishes conditioning stint•
-
Canadiens' David Schlemko: Sent on conditioning stint•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...