Canadiens' David Schlemko: Back on injured reserve
Schlemko (hand) has returned to the injured reserve list, per the NHL's official media site.
The move to IR was an expected one for Schlemko, as his current 2-to-3 week timetable dictates that the Canadiens will probably want to replace him on the active roster with a more able body. The 30-year-old blueliner has not suited up for a game since joining the Habs and the team could really use him as it continues to skid at the start of the campaign.
