Canadiens' David Schlemko: Could still play this season

According to coach Claude Julien, Schlemko (upper body) may still return to action before the end of the year, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

While the news effectively rules Schlemko out for Monday's matchup with the Red Wings, there is at least hope he could play in the Habs' final five games. If the 30-year-old does receive the green light to suit up, he would like bump Brett Lernout or Noah Juulsen from the lineup.