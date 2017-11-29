Canadiens' David Schlemko: Declares he's ready
Schlemko (hand) told reporters after practice Tuesday that he's ready to play Wednesday against the Senators, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Head coach Claude Julien is still mulling over having Schlemko return Wednesday, but did have the Albertan alternating on the second-unit power play. If Weber's active against the Senators, we suspect the roster casualty would be rookie Victor Mete, who had 6:11 of ice time in Monday's win over the Blue Jackets. Schlemko's return would allow Julien to spread out the minutes more evenly heading into a back-to-back set that has Montreal playing in Detroit on Thursday.
