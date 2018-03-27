Canadiens' David Schlemko: Expects to return Saturday

Schlemko (upper body) expects to rejoin the lineup for Saturday's game against the Penguins, Arpon Basu of The Athletic Montreal reports.

Schlemko has managed to lace up the skates for just 34 games this season for the Habs due to various injuries, totaling four goals and a plus-four rating over that span. Even when he's on the ice, the veteran blueliner doesn't exude fantasy potential, but a return to the power play could keep him on the radar as a daily fantasy roster filler.