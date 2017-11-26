Canadiens' David Schlemko: Finishes conditioning stint

Schlemko (hand) was recalled to the Canadiens on Saturday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Schlemko played two games for AHL Laval in order to prepare him for his first NHL game play since the 2016-17 season. The 30-year-old blueliner logged 18 points, 118 shots on goal and 112 blocked shots last campaign while solidifying a place on the power play. His next chance to play will be Monday against the Blue Jackets.