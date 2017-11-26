Canadiens' David Schlemko: Game-time decision Monday

Schlemko's (hand) status for his season debut will be decided prior to Monday's contest against Columbus.

Schlemko has been dealing with a hand injury and eventually underwent surgery in October. The 6-foot-1 blueliner tallied 18 points for San Jose last year and can be a big boost to a Montreal team in need of some bodies on defense.

