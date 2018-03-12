Canadiens' David Schlemko: Held out against Colubmus

Schlemko (upper body) isn't in the lineup against Columbus on Monday, Jean-Francois Chaumont of Le Journal de Montreal reports.

Schlemko has now missed seven of Montreal's last 10 games, although four are due to the current injury that has him under the weather. The 30-year-old will seek to return next for Tuesday's tilt against Dallas, and will look to improve upon the four points (one goal, three assists) in 34 games he's already posted in 2017-18.