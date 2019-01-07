Canadiens' David Schlemko: Hits waiver wire
Schlemko (upper body) was designated for waivers Monday.
By placing Schlemko on waivers, the team must have cleared his upper-body injury. The defenseman figures to head down to AHL Laval if he clears waivers, which seems likely given his $2.1 million cap hit. In 18 games this season, the Edmonton native logged a mere two helpers, four PIM and 29 shots.
