Canadiens' David Schlemko: Injuries cut short 2017-18 year

Schlemko played in just 37 games during 2017-18 as an upper body and hand injury limited his playing time, but still posted five points (one goal, four assists) during the campaign.

When Schlemko was on the ice he averaged 18:04 of ice time and 1:02 on the power play each game, although he just had two points on the man advantage. Despite the 31-year-old not supplying very much offense, he still made his mark defensively as he blocked 72 shots and had a plus-3 rating on a lackluster Montreal team. The last two seasons prior Schlemko was able to score 18 and 19 points respectfully, so ideally he'll bounce back to the mark in 2018-19 if he stays healthy above the border.