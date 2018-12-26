Canadiens' David Schlemko: Lands on injured reserve
Schlemko (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. The move is retroactive to Dec. 20.
The Canadiens' blueliner was scratched from Montreal's last game, with head coach Claude Julien calling Schlemko less than "100 percent". The shift to IR was made retroactive to Dec. 20, meaning Schlemko is eligible to play Friday against the Panthers. That said, Montreal called up Karl Alzner from AHL Laval on Wednesday, an indication that Schlemko will be on the shelf for a bit.
