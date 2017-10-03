Play

Canadiens' David Schlemko: Listed on injured reserve

Schlemko (hand) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

The move to injured reserve guarantees that Schlemko will miss at least the first three games of the Habs' season as he continues to battle this hand ailment. Victor Mete seems to be guaranteed a spot on the Opening Night roster now, while Brandon Davidson and Joe Morrow will have the opportunity to step up in Schlemko's absence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories