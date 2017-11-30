Canadiens' David Schlemko: Makes Habs debut
Schlemko had two shots and 15:54 of ice time in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Senators.
Schlemko also played 1:42 on the second power-play unit in what was the 30-year-old's season debut, after missing the first 25 games with a hand injury. He replaced Victor Mete, who had regressed to the point where head coach Claude Julien had to pick specific spots for the rookie's shifts. Schlemko's ability to log minutes against any opposing player, regardless of size or experience, will make it easier on the defensive corps as the Canadiens get by without top blueliner Shea Weber (lower body).
