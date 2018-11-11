Canadiens' David Schlemko: Makes season debut Saturday
Schlemko made his season debut in Saturday's 5-4 win over Vegas, posting a plus-2 rating, one shot and three blocks in exactly 20 minutes of ice time.
Despite earlier reports that Schlemko's knee injury would delay his debut until Tuesday, he ended up coming back Saturday. His ability to handle a heavy workload and play effectively while doing so suggests Schlemko can be deployed as usual moving forward. Keep in mind he only mustered five points in 37 games last season, though.
