Canadiens' David Schlemko: Making progress

Schlemko (hand) participated in morning skate Tuesday, and coach Claude Julien said the defenseman is getting closer to his return, the Montreal Gazette reports.

The earliest that Schlemko could return is Saturday versus the Maple Leafs, and it's worth noting that the 30-year-old still doesn't have a concrete timetable for his return. Still, it's encouraging that he's no longer showing on injured reserve, per the Habs' official site.