Canadiens' David Schlemko: May skate Monday

Schlemko (hand) could resume skating Monday, according to coach Claude Julien, Arpon Basu of The Athletic Montreal reports.

The bench boss included the disclaimer that "it's far from guaranteed," yet possible that Schlemko gets back on the ice to skate Monday. Either way, fantasy owners probably aren't sweating out the status of a guy destined to have lower ownership in the first place. In fact, the 30-year-old is entering his 10th year in the league with his sixth different team, and he still has only 87 points for his career.