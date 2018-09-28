Canadiens' David Schlemko: Misses practice
Schlemko (undisclosed) missed Friday's practice.
Schlemko logged 18:33 of ice time in Wednesday's 5-3 home loss to the Maple Leafs. Considering that exceeded his TOI average from last season (18:04), it wasn't abundantly clear that he had sustained an injury in the latest contest. At any rate, the Habs are expected to have an update on him at some point Friday.
