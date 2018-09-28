Canadiens' David Schlemko: Misses practice

Schlemko (undisclosed) missed Friday's practice.

Schlemko logged 18:33 of ice time in Wednesday's 5-3 home loss to the Maple Leafs. Considering that exceeded his TOI average from last season (18:04), it wasn't abundantly clear that he had sustained an injury in the latest contest. At any rate, the Habs are expected to have an update on him at some point Friday.

More News
Our Latest Stories