Canadiens' David Schlemko: Misses practice

Schlemko (undisclosed) missed Friday's practice.

Schlemko logged 18:33 of ice time in Wednesday's 5-3 home loss to the Maple Leafs. Considering that exceeded his TOI average from last season (18:04), it wasn't abundantly clear that he had sustained an injury in the latest contest. At any rate, the Habs are expected to have an update on him at some point Friday.