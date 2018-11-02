Canadiens' David Schlemko: Nearing return to practice
Schlemko (knee) is expected to return to practice sometime next week, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Schlemko will likely need to log several full practices before being cleared for game action, but he's clearly trending in the right direction. Another update on the 31-year-old blueliner's status should surface ahead of next Saturday's matchup with Vegas.
