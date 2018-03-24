Canadiens' David Schlemko: No sign of return
Schlemko (upper body) has effectively been ruled out for Saturday's home game against the Capitals since he wasn't listed among the lineup changes, as specified by John Lu of TSN.ca.
There's no timeline for Schlemko's return, but with only four points through 34 games, his absence is negligible in most fantasy leagues anyway. He's about to miss his 11th straight contest, leaving very little room for optimisim that he'll return for the seven games that remain on Montreal's schedule.
More News
