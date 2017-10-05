Canadiens' David Schlemko: No timetable for return

Schlemko (hand) is without a timetable for his return despite practicing Thursday morning.

The 30-year-old defenseman from Alberta was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, which obviously puts a hold on his debut with the Habs. Montreal made some significant changes to its makeup on the back line this offseason, including the acquisition of shot-blocking maven Karl Alzner, but Schlemko is more of a depth option to round out that defensive group when he's healthy.