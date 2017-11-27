Canadiens' David Schlemko: Not in lineup Monday
Schlemko (hand) won't play Monday against the Blue Jackets. However, head coach Claude Julien says that he be in the lineup at some point this week.
The Habs play Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday, so any of those games could mark Schlemko's Montreal debut. Since the 30-year-old hasn't played for the Canadiens yet, it is hard to know exactly what he role will be.
