Canadiens' David Schlemko: Not ready to return

Schlemko (upper body) won't suit up Monday versus Florida, Jean-Francois Chaumont of Le Journal de Montreal reports.

The 30-year-old certainly hasn't been able to shake the injury bug this season, as he's only played 34 games all of 2017-18. The next opportunity for Schlemko to return will be against Pittsburgh on Wednesday, although there's still not a clear timetable for his return, despite him now missing six games in a row.