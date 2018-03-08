Play

Canadiens' David Schlemko: Not ready to return

Schlemko (upper body) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Panthers.

Schlemko's continued absence will test Montreal's depth at defense, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only notched one goal and four points in 34 contests this campaign. His next opportunity to return to game action will come Saturday against Tampa Bay.

