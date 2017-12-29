Canadiens' David Schlemko: Out again Thursday

Schlemko (illness) will miss a second straight game Thursday against Tampa Bay, Arpon Basu of The Athletic Montreal reports.

Schlemko's ongoing absence will test Montreal's depth at defense, but it won't mean much for fantasy owners, as he's only tallied one helper in 11 games this campaign. The veteran blueliner's next chance to return to the lineup will come Saturday against the Panthers.

