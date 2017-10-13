Canadiens' David Schlemko: Out on conditioning assignment
Schlemko (hand) was reassigned to AHL Laval on a conditioning assignment Friday.
Schlemko will suit up right away, as the Rocket are in action Friday against AHL Binghamton. The Canadiens will square off with Toronto on Saturday, which may be a little too soon for the blueliner to slot back into the lineup, but it appears he is trending in the right direction.
