Canadiens' David Schlemko: Out six weeks due to injury
Schlemko is expected to miss six weeks after suffering a knee injury against Toronto on Wednesday.
Injuries limited Schlemko to just 37 games last season and it appears the snake-bit defenseman will be sidelined for another extended stint. Based on the timeline announced by the club, the veteran figures to be out until mid-November. Schlemko's absence, combined with that of Shea Weber (knee), will likely open the door for Simon Despres to secure a permanent deal from the club.
More News
-
Canadiens' David Schlemko: Misses practice•
-
Canadiens' David Schlemko: Injuries cut short 2017-18 year•
-
Canadiens' David Schlemko: Ready to roll Saturday•
-
Canadiens' David Schlemko: Expects to return Saturday•
-
Canadiens' David Schlemko: Could still play this season•
-
Canadiens' David Schlemko: No sign of return•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...