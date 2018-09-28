Canadiens' David Schlemko: Out six weeks due to injury

Schlemko is expected to miss six weeks after suffering a knee injury against Toronto on Wednesday.

Injuries limited Schlemko to just 37 games last season and it appears the snake-bit defenseman will be sidelined for another extended stint. Based on the timeline announced by the club, the veteran figures to be out until mid-November. Schlemko's absence, combined with that of Shea Weber (knee), will likely open the door for Simon Despres to secure a permanent deal from the club.