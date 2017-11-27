Canadiens' David Schlemko: Ready to play, but will he?
Schlemko (hand) practiced with the Canadiens on Sunday after playing two games with Laval of the American Hockey League over the weekend, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Head coach Claude Julien declared Schlemko "ready to play," but would not confirm the defenseman's status for Monday's home game against the Blue Jackets. The 30-year-old blueliner has been with the Habs since the summer, so he understands the system. All that's left is to get him into a game and adjust after a prolonged stretch away from the pace of the NHL.
