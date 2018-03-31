Canadiens' David Schlemko: Ready to roll Saturday

As expected, Schlemko (upper body) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Penguins, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Schlemko's return to health will bolster the Canadiens' depth at defense, but it won't impact any fantasy lineups, as he's only notched one goal and four points in 34 contests this campaign.

