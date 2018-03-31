Canadiens' David Schlemko: Ready to roll Saturday
As expected, Schlemko (upper body) will return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Penguins, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Schlemko's return to health will bolster the Canadiens' depth at defense, but it won't impact any fantasy lineups, as he's only notched one goal and four points in 34 contests this campaign.
More News
-
Canadiens' David Schlemko: Expects to return Saturday•
-
Canadiens' David Schlemko: Could still play this season•
-
Canadiens' David Schlemko: No sign of return•
-
Canadiens' David Schlemko: Sits out again Friday•
-
Canadiens' David Schlemko: Still hampered by upper-body injury•
-
Canadiens' David Schlemko: Not ready to return•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...