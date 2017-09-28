Play

Canadiens' David Schlemko: Remains day-to-day

Schlemko (hand) is still considered day-to-day.

The 30-year-old blueliner's recovery reportedly hasn't progressed as quickly as expected, but there's still no reason to believe he won't be ready for the Canadiens' regular-season opener next Thursday against the Sabres. Montreal should release another update on Schlemko's status once he's able to return to practice with his teammates.

