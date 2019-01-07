Schlemko (upper body) won't slot back into the lineup versus Minnesota on Monday, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

While Schlemko has begun to participate in practice, the blueliner is still on injured reserve and won't be activated for Monday's matchup. It will be the seventh straight game on the sidelines for the Edmonton native, having previous missed the first 16 games of the year due to injury. Once healthy, Schlemko figures to bump either Jordie Benn or Brett Kulak from the lineup.