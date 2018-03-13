Canadiens' David Schlemko: Remains sidelined
Schlemko (upper body) will miss a fifth consecutive game Tuesday against the Stars.
Schlemko's continued absence will test Montreal's depth at defense, but it won't impact many fantasy lineups, as he's only totaled one goal and four points in 34 contests this campaign. Schlemko should be considered out indefinitely until he's able to return to practice with his teammates.
