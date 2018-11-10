Canadiens' David Schlemko: Removed from IR
Schlemko (knee) has been activated from injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
According to the projected lineup from Sean Farrell of NHL.com, Schlemko is still expected to miss Saturday's home game against the Golden Knights, but now that he's been activated from injured reserve, we see no reason why the veteran defenseman wouldn't travel to Edmonton to potentially draw into Tuesday's contest for his season debut.
