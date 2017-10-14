Play

Canadiens' David Schlemko: Returns to parent club after conditioning

Schlemko (hand) is back with the Habs on Saturday, having completed his conditioning assignment.

This was an extremely short conditioning stint, as Schlemko had been sent down to AHL Laval on Friday. Schlemko has yet to make his Canadiens debut, but that could be forthcoming now that he's been cleared following conditioning.

