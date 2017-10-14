Canadiens' David Schlemko: Returns to parent club after conditioning
Schlemko (hand) is back with the Habs on Saturday, having completed his conditioning assignment.
This was an extremely short conditioning stint, as Schlemko had been sent down to AHL Laval on Friday. Schlemko has yet to make his Canadiens debut, but that could be forthcoming now that he's been cleared following conditioning.
More News
-
Canadiens' David Schlemko: Out on conditioning assignment•
-
Canadiens' David Schlemko: Making progress•
-
Canadiens' David Schlemko: No timetable for return•
-
Canadiens' David Schlemko: Listed on injured reserve•
-
Canadiens' David Schlemko: Remains day-to-day•
-
Canadiens' David Schlemko: May skate Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...