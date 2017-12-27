Canadiens' David Schlemko: Ruled out with flu
Schlemko will not suit up for Wednesday's clash with the Hurricans due to illness.
Schlemko is considered day-to-day by the Habs, so while he didn't make the trip to Carolina, he could still rejoin the team prior to Thursday's tilt against the Lightning. Since returning to action following a hand injury, the defenseman has been limited to just one helper in 11 outings. In the meantime, Montreal recalled Brett Lernout to slot into the blue line.
