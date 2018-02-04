Canadiens' David Schlemko: Scores first as Hab, chases Miller

Schlemko had a goal, four shots on net and two blocked shots over 12:13 of ice time in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Schlemko, who had been a healthy scratch Thursday after posting just two points in 23 games, potted his first goal in a Canadiens uniform, doing something we don't often see from Montreal's blueliners -- creating offense. He jumped into a 3-on-2 rush and fired a wrister past Ryan Miller, chasing the Anaheim goalie after he allowed three goals in the first 10 minutes. Generating offense isn't a strength of Schlemko, who has 18 goals in 384 career NHL games.