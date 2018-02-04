Canadiens' David Schlemko: Scores first as Hab, chases Miller
Schlemko had a goal, four shots on net and two blocked shots over 12:13 of ice time in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.
Schlemko, who had been a healthy scratch Thursday after posting just two points in 23 games, potted his first goal in a Canadiens uniform, doing something we don't often see from Montreal's blueliners -- creating offense. He jumped into a 3-on-2 rush and fired a wrister past Ryan Miller, chasing the Anaheim goalie after he allowed three goals in the first 10 minutes. Generating offense isn't a strength of Schlemko, who has 18 goals in 384 career NHL games.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...