Canadiens' David Schlemko: Scratched on Saturday
Schlemko (upper body) won't play Saturday against the Lightning.
The Habs currently have four defensemen dealing with injuries, including Schlemko, whose next chance to suit up will arrive Monday in Columbus.
More News
-
Canadiens' David Schlemko: Not ready to return•
-
Canadiens' David Schlemko: Upper-body issue surfaces•
-
Canadiens' David Schlemko: Scores first as Hab, chases Miller•
-
Canadiens' David Schlemko: Back at it Saturday•
-
Canadiens' David Schlemko: Out again Thursday•
-
Canadiens' David Schlemko: Ruled out with flu•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...