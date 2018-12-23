Canadiens' David Schlemko: Scratched Saturday
Coach Claude Julien said Schlemko was not "100 percent," so he was replaced by Brett Kulak in the lineup Saturday against Vegas, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Julien didn't divulge the exact nature of Schlemko's injury, but that's the reason he took a seat Saturday. Schlemko's biggest contribution to the Habs has been in the area of blocked shots. He's third on the team with 45, but with just 18 games played, he ranks first in blocks per game.
