Canadiens' David Schlemko: Scratched Thursday
Schlemko was a healthy scratch Thursday against Carolina.
Schlemko was one of two roster tweaks coach Claude Julien made after Tuesday's 7-1 loss in Minnesota. Mike Reilly, a Minnesota native that was scratched in his home state Tuesday, re-entered the lineup on the second pair with Jeff Petry.
