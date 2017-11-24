Canadiens' David Schlemko: Sent on conditioning stint

The Canadiens assigned Schlemko (hand) to AHL Laval on a conditioning stint Friday.

Schlemko has yet to make his season debut with the Canadiens due to a hand injury, so this loan to Montreal's minor-league affiliate will give him an opportunity to play himself into game shape before entering the big club's lineup. Schlemko was a solid source of offense for the Sharks from the blue line last campaign, notching two goals and 16 assists in 62 games.