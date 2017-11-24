Canadiens' David Schlemko: Sent on conditioning stint

The Canadiens assigned Schlemko (hand) to AHL Laval on a conditioning stint Friday.

Schlemko has yet to make his season debut with the Canadiens due to a hand injury, so this loan to Montreal's minor-league affiliate will give him an opportunity to play himself into game shape before entering the big club's lineup. Schlemko was a solid source of offense for the Sharks from the blue line last campaign, notching two goals and 16 assists in 62 games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop