Canadiens' David Schlemko: Sits out again Friday

Schlemko (upper body) won't suit up for Friday's game against the Sabres, Jean-Francois Chaumont of Le Journal de Montreal reports.

This will be the 10th straight game Schlemko watches from the sidelines. The 29-year-old blueliner has just one goal, four points and 34 PIM in 34 games this season, despite spending logging considerable power-play minutes. His next chance to suit up will be Saturday against the Capitals.