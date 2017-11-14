Canadiens' David Schlemko: Skates Monday with coach

Schlemko (hand) was on the ice Monday with strength and conditioning coach Pierre Allard, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Schlemko, who underwent surgery to remove a bone fragment from his right hand Oct. 18, is coming up on the fourth week of rehabilitation. The original prognosis set his recovery time at four weeks. The 30-year-old defenseman, who posted two goals, 16 assists and was plus-4 in 62 games for the Sharks last season, should step into a nightly role once he's deemed ready to play.

