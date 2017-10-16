Canadiens' David Schlemko: Still dealing with hand injury
Schlemko (hand) did not join the team for its West Coast road trip, as he continues to struggle with his hand injury.
Schlemko was sent to the minors on a conditioning assignment and was recalled after just one game, which indicated he was back to 100 percent. The Habs even went so far as to waive blueliner Mark Streit to clear space on the 23-man roster for Schlemko. However, it seems that the 30-year-old was unable to make the trip out west, seemingly having suffered a setback in his recovery.
